Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive with The Art of Harold Arlen

The KPAC series of more than a decade ago, "The Art of American Popular Song," followed a blueprint laid out by the composer and writer Alec Wilder. His book, American Popular Song: The Great Innovators, begins with six chapters which describe the work of the essential creators of The Great American Songbook: Jerome Kern, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, and Harold Arlen. But wait! Who is this Arlen guy? This is where the slope becomes slippery, for Harold Arlen was in many ways the boldest of the half dozen mentioned here. He was, and remains, the composer's composer. Yet, it is Arlen who most often elicits the reaction: Who?

Harold Arlen was well known to his contemporaries. Both George and Ira Gershwin ranked Arlen as one of the elites. “Yip” Harburg, with whom Arlen wrote “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” stated that Arlen's melodies are “so fresh and original that they challenge the lyricist.” Lyricist Johnny Mercer described Arlen's melodies as “way out.” Alec Wilder wrote: “I respect Gershwin, but I envy Arlen.”

Certainly, Harold Arlen was unlike any of his contemporaries. Ira Gershwin said Arlen was “always original, always himself.” Much of that originality came from the ease with which Arlen fit into the scene at Harlem's Cotton Club. He absorbed the energy and the blues-iness of African American performers such as Cab Calloway, Ethel Waters, and Duke Ellington. In turn, Arlen infected others with what he had learned, as well as what he was inventing. Judy Garland and Lena Horne were direct beneficiaries of Arlen's songs. Sinatra found his theme song, “One for My Baby,” within the Arlen songbook.

Of all the essential writers of the Great American Songbook, Arlen was the most comfortable with jazz. Johnny Mercer told Walter Cronkite, in a 1960s TV special: Harold “had that crazy jazz going.” Thus, when we began mapping out the parallels between the McNay Art Museum's exhibition, “Broadway: 100 Years of Musical Theatre” and KPAC's series “The Art of American Popular Song,” certain pieces in the McNay's show resonated with the week featuring Harold Arlen. Designs for “Ain't Misbehavin',” “Dr. Jazz,” and “Shuffle Along” seemed to illustrate in one way or another the jazziness of Harold Arlen's music.

Both shows, KPAC's survey of American popular song and the McNay's Broadway salute are drawing toward an end. You have until June 18 to view the McNay's show and until June 11 to revel in the Great American Songbook. Those shows continue for three more episodes, every Sunday afternoon from 2-4 on KPAC-San Antonio, KTXI-Ingram, and online at TPR.ORG.

The Art of American Popular Song, vol. 6

The Art of Harold Arlen