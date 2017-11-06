Related Program: 
The Source

ACA Enrollment Is Now Open - What Do San Antonians Need To Know?

By 36 minutes ago
  • Public Domain / Pixabay

Many in need of health insurance coverage in the United States may not know that now is the time to enroll.

Multiple attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress, as well as recent changes to subsidies and policy structure, have led to confusion in an already tedious enrollment process.

The Trump administration cut the Affordable Care Act's 2017 fall enrollment period in half, from 12 weeks to six weeks – November 1 to December 15. 

The budget for promoting open enrollment was also downsized by 90 percent, from $100,000 million last year to about $10 million in 2017. This leaves insurers, organizations and individual "navigators" with more responsibility to get the word out.

Approximately 120,000 people in Bexar County are currently enrolled in Affordable Care Act plans and may need to reapply or update their information. Plans do not roll over year to year unless some action is taken.

What are the pros and cons of getting healthcare through the Affordable Care Act marketplace? What are the first steps to sign up for coverage in San Antonio?

For more information on local enrollment efforts, click here.

Guests: 

This is a community conversation and we want to hear from you. Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show (12-1 p.m.), call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7

Tags: 
ACA
Healthcare

Related Content

Health Care Open Enrollment Begins With Less Funding

By Oct 31, 2017
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio

Open enrollment for health care plans under the Affordable Care Act begins Wednesday. The city and county, through its Enroll SA program, wants as many people as possible to register for health insurance, but cuts in federal funding might make it harder for some to register.

How U.S. Health Care Became Big Business

By Apr 10, 2017

Health care is a trillion-dollar industry in America, but are we getting what we pay for? Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, a medical journalist who formerly worked as a medical doctor, warns that the existing system too often focuses on financial incentives over health or science.

Now What? 5 Looming Challenges For The Affordable Care Act

By Sep 26, 2017

Republicans officially pulled the plug on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday.

"We don't have the votes," said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., after a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans. "And since we don't have the votes, we've made the decision to postpone the vote." Cassidy, along with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., put together the proposal they hoped could pass the Senate.