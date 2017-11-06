ACA Enrollment Is Now Open - What Do San Antonians Need To Know?

Many in need of health insurance coverage in the United States may not know that now is the time to enroll.

Multiple attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress, as well as recent changes to subsidies and policy structure, have led to confusion in an already tedious enrollment process.

The Trump administration cut the Affordable Care Act's 2017 fall enrollment period in half, from 12 weeks to six weeks – November 1 to December 15.

The budget for promoting open enrollment was also downsized by 90 percent, from $100,000 million last year to about $10 million in 2017. This leaves insurers, organizations and individual "navigators" with more responsibility to get the word out.

Approximately 120,000 people in Bexar County are currently enrolled in Affordable Care Act plans and may need to reapply or update their information. Plans do not roll over year to year unless some action is taken.

What are the pros and cons of getting healthcare through the Affordable Care Act marketplace? What are the first steps to sign up for coverage in San Antonio?

