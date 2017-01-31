ACA Healthcare Sign Up Deadline Is Midnight

People needing to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act have until midnight tonight to pick their coverage.

The deadline to access coverage through the marketplace for this year is midnight, Jan. 31, 2017.

Even though President Trump has pledge to repeal Obamacare and replace it, right now the ACA is still law.

For more information about plans and how to sign up, visit this website.

In Bexar County, more people are signing up for Obamacare than in the previous three years. Federal figures show as projected 1 percent increase in participation this year.