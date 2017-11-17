Afro-Caribbean Jazz, San Fernando Classical: Your Weekend's Here!

As is often the case, there's a lot going on in San Antonio this weekend. First off, on Saturday night, Arts San Antonio brings performer Eddie Palmieri to the Alamo City.

“He is the most consistently innovative artist in Afro-Caribbean music in the United States in the last 30 years,” Arts San Antonio’s John Toohey said. “His parents emigrated from Puerto Rico in the 30s and relocated in Spanish Harlem.”

Palmieri excelled on piano at an early age. So much so, he first played Carnegie Hall at the tender age of 11. All these years later, he's known for how he blends different musical styles.

"He has a reputation for freely associating African music, Afro-Caribbean music, American jazz, American pop into his music," Toohey said.

That blending of styles won him an unexpected award — the Chubb from Yale University, an award usually given to diplomats or heads of state.

"But here's Eddie Palmieri, musician, earning this award because of the conversations and connections that his music begets,” he said.

Now 80, Palmieri hasn’t slowed down, and is touring with his jazzy septet.

“He's smoking hot still,” said Toohey, laughing, “and I think you'll see that on Saturday at the performance.”

They're playing at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity University's Laurie Auditorium.

Then on Sunday:"San Fernando Cathedral has a special feeling about it. It's a beautiful venue with great acoustics, very high ceiling," said Musical Bridges Around the World's Anya Grokhovski, who has paired for this performance an opera singer with a string quartet.

Armenian soprano Mane Gayolan, who just finished her role in “La Traviata” at the Houston Grand Opera, will be performing.

“We're truly honored to have her sing for us," Grokhovski said.

Accompanying the 23 year-old Gayolan will be Germany’s Atrium String Quartet.

The free performance is 7 p.m. at the San Fernando Cathedral on Main Plaza, followed by a free dessert reception with the artist.

Find more on the Arts San Antonio performance here.

Find more on the Musical Bridges Around the World performance here.

Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org