After Sutherland Springs, How Do We Cope With The Trauma Of Another Mass Shooting?

  • David Martin Davies / Texas Public Radio

On November 5, a peaceful Sunday morning church service became the scene of a targeted mass shooting in the small town of Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles east of San Antonio. 

The incident killed 26 people, including one unborn child, and wounded at least 20 more parishioners. Considered the largest mass shooting in Texas history, the tragedy in Sutherland Springs continues to resonate across the nation, as those affected locally begin to heal.  

On this special edition of "The Source," Texas Public Radio reporters recap coverage and share firsthand accounts from the scene, as listeners voice their thoughts and concerns during this time of mourning in the community. 

What can help when coping with psychological trauma or distress in the aftermath of a mass shooting?

How can community members and fellow Americans manage the grief, anger, shock and fear caused by such a devastating event? 

Guests: 

This is a community conversation and we want to hear from you. Leave a voicemail with your questions and comments in advance by calling 210-615-8982. During the live show (12-1 p.m.), call 210-614-8980, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet at @TPRSource.

*Audio from this show will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14

Sutherland Springs

