Are Average Texans Going To Get A Tax Cut?

Plus: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gets a GOP opponent, and the Astros win the World Series

Politicians in Washington are arguing over how to cut taxes, and Texans are suggesting they should quit all the talking and just get it done. Average folks are hoping it's not another drawn-out debate where nothing happens in the end, like the Obamacare repeal.

Gov. Greg Abbott makes a pitch to Congress to give Texas $61 billion -- yes, that's billion, with a 'b' -- to repair public infrastructure hammered by Hurricane Harvey, and he gets a cool reception to any fast approval of such a big amount.

And as the political season ramps up for primary elections next spring, incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gets a GOP challenger who disagrees with him on public education and school vouchers, among other things.

With Mike Ward, the Houston Chronicle's Austin Bureau chief, and Scott Braddock, editor of the Quorum Report, it's Texas' leading online podcast about Lone Star politics -- now coming to you in collaboration with Texas Public Radio.

