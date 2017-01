At a time when the top movies seem to be all about super heroes and space explorers, it might be hard to believe that cowboys used to be America’s biggest box office stars.

Film buffs tend to agree that the heyday for Western films ended in the 1960s. But there’s one spot in the southern Arizona desert where Westerns are still thriving. Stina Sieg (@StinaSieg) of Here & Now contributor KJZZ paid a visit.