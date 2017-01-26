Astronomy To Country Music To A Beatles Rooftop Concert: Your Weekend's Here!

From astronomy to Luckenbach to a Beatles rooftop concert--there's a lot going on this weekend! First off tonight--head to the Scobee Planetarium. What exactly IS a Planetarium? Bob Kelly explains.

"A planetarium is a cosmic theater. It's a domed theater, so we're actually projecting the universe in 4K resolution above your head. And we can do some amazing things. We can show you the stars. We can fly you into black holes," he says.

They have free parking, 101 comfortable seats, and three different kinds of shows to enjoy.

"6:30--our children's show. 7:30 our Sky Tonight live tour of what's going on in the current sky. And our current 9 o'clock show is a double feature called Ice Worlds and Experience the Aurora," he says. "We start with the children's show. The nights get more complex as the night gets older. And then weather permitting, after that last show is over, we take everybody upstairs to look through that observatory telescope. And that is always a fun thing to do."

That's tonight and every Friday on the San Antonio College Campus at the Scobee Planetarium.

Then tomorrow hit the road to Luckenbach for Mike and the Moonpies. There's nowhere more Texas to catch country music than Luckenbach and Saturday night that's the place to be.

If you can't get to Luckenbach though, head to Pancho's Cantina downtown. Or more accurately, the rooftop of Pancho's Cantina, for a special concert. Forty-eight years ago the Beatles performed their last show: the rooftop concert at Apple Headquarters in London. Now that entire concert will be re-created on Panchos rooftop by the Blue Note Ringos. And that's an interesting way to Get Back.

