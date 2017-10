The Houston Astros are now one win away from their first World Series title, after a crazy win in Game 5 Sunday night in Houston. They lead the series 3-2 after rallying to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings. They can wrap up the championship with a win Tuesday night in LA.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s sports correspondent Tom Goldman (@TomGoldmanNPR).