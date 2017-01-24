Austin Baroque Bringing It To San Antonio

By 13 minutes ago

There's a concert Sunday afternoon that's classical music but you may not know about the instruments -- they're a little different than what we hear and see today.

Austin Baroque Orchestra's music director Billy Traylor says, "We're a period instrument orchestra so we play on copies of instruments from anywhere from the 16th century up through the early 19th century."

He points out some of the differences in instruments.

"The easiest way to spot what's different is the winds. The flute is wooden, not metal," he explained. "The oboes only have eight keys as opposed to the many keys you find on a modern oboe and the horns have no valves; they're just a natural horn. And the piano we're going to use is a copy of a late 18th century piano, so it looks nothing like a Steinway."

The concert itself is called Friends and Family, and here's why.

"So often we often think of these guys and just dead guys or people in paintings or busts on a piano, and we forget that these people were alive like we are and they had all the feelings and emotions we have, but they also had families, and a lot of time music ran in the family," Traylor says.

He's stacked the concert with family musical pairings in mind.

"And so we'll have Wolfgang Mozart and his father Leopold, and Joseph Haydn and his younger brother Michael. And then Mozart's supposed arch-nemesis Salieri and then the youngest of all of Bach's sons, Johann Christian Bach."

If you're thinking of going to the 3 p.m. concert, instead, go a half-hour earlier.

"And there's also a free informal pre-concert talk that I give 30 minutes before the program just to kind of talk about the instruments and what we're playing and answer any questions that people might have," he says.  

It all goes down in a good place for music -- UTSA's Recital Hall.

"Yeah, the concert is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the UTSA Recital Hall."

If you live on a tight budget, here's something you'll want to hear: it's free.  

Find more on this concert here

Tags: 
baroque
Classical
Austin Baroque Orchestra

Related Content

Bach Unwigged: The Man Behind The Music

By Oct 29, 2013

Johann Sebastian Bach has been a central figure in the life of British conductor John Eliot Gardiner since he was a youngster. On his way to bed, he couldn't help glancing up at the famous 18th-century portrait of Bach that hung in the first floor landing of the old mill house in Dorset, England where Gardiner was born.

What Happens When A Soundtrack Ditches Classical Music's Rules?

By May 25, 2016
Sony Classical

In a move bound to delight new listeners but sure to raise the hackles of classical music purists, the new soundtrack for Whit Stillman’s film “Love & Friendship” takes the work of over a dozen composers and blends them together to create a pleasing listening experience akin to the “Baroque Greats” channel on Pandora.