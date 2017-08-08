Baby, It's Cold Inside

With guest host John Donvan.
Air conditioning does more than keep our temperatures low and utility bills high:
- It’s changed how we build building
- It’s made parts of the country more inhabitable
- It creates gender divides in offices
- It’s influenced politics
- And it’s (possibly) making cities so warm that air conditioners are a necessity.
AC is central to American life — more than 8 out of 10 homes have it. And as temperatures rise around the globe will the rest of the world join in the spirit of 72°? And if so, at what cost?
GUESTS
Steven Johnson, Author, How We Got to Now: Six Innovations That Made the Modern World; @stevenbjohnson
Durwood Zaelke, President, Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development; @DurwoodZaelke
Stan Cox, Senior scientist, The Land Institute; author of Losing Our Cool: Uncomfortable Truths about Our Air‑conditioned World; @CoxStan
Steven Mufson, Energy correspondent at The Washington Post; @stevenmufson
For more, visit http://the1a.org.
© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.