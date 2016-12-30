BBC Newshour Coming To TPR

With the New Year, Texas Public Radio will be brining you a new lineup of news programs. Among them the BBC Newshour which will air every weekday at 9 a.m. beginning January 2.

“You can expect to hear a program that attempts to, within the confines of one hour on radio, to present the world to its self,” said Razia Iqbal, host of the Newshour.

Iqbal joined BBC World Service in 1989 and during this period was deployed to cover news stories in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and within the UK, covering British politics and domestic affairs. Her experience has included both working as a reporter and as a producer and editor for in the newsroom.

In 2001 she began working on the BBC's UK output, and made the move from radio to television. She worked for some of the BBC's flagship news and current affairs programmes and also worked as the BBC's Arts correspondent. During this period she travelled around the world to report on the big culture and arts stories. Most recently Razia has been a Special Correspondent for the BBC's main news programmes in the UK – this role has seen her deployed within the UK and internationally to cover a huge range of stories. She has also presented an arts strand called Talking Books, in which she interviews leading authors and writers about their work.

In 2011 Razia returned to BBC World Service, to anchor Newshour. She completed a post-graduate course in Journalism.

Other schedule changes include The Texas Standard which will now air live at 10; Here and Now at 11; and Think which will follow the Source and air at 1 p.m.