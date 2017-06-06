Bexar County Joins Lawsuit Against Sanctuary Cities Law

By 7 minutes ago

Credit Bexar County

Bexar County is joining San Antonio in a lawsuit against the state over Senate Bill 4, the sanctuary cities law, passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Greg Abbott.

Under the law, scheduled to take effect on September 1, police and sheriff’s departments in Texas can no longer prevent officers from asking about someone’s immigration status when they’re detained.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Sergio Rodriguez is in favor of the lawsuit.

“Not every dark-looking Hispanic is illegal here,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Sergio Rodriguez. “This is going to be a lot of racial profiling. And I have some concerns with what’s going on and I think we need to continue to support the lawsuit and have the sheriff’s back on this.”

Commissioners Court voted 4-0 to join the lawsuit.

“This is bad law,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Paul Elizondo. “It’s bad for law enforcement. Law enforcement was not listened to. And this is a slap in the face of our citizenship in this state, especially south Texas. Let’s go forth and join this lawsuit and I bet you we will win.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff was not in attendance, but did let others on the court know that he was against joining the lawsuit.

Tags: 
Sanctuary Cities
Bexar County

Related Content

Questions Raised About San Antonio Council's Closed Door Decision

By Jun 2, 2017
Joey Palacios

Have City of San Antonio officials violated the Texas Open Meetings Act?  That’s a question being raised after council members decided in a closed executive session to sue the state over its new sanctuary cities law, instead of voting on the decision in a public meeting.

At least three city officials or their spokespersons say that last week during an executive session, city council members and staff met and discussed whether the San Antonio City Council should sue the state to stop the implementation of its new sanctuary cities ban. 

Tiny And Defiant, Texas Town Launches Headfirst Into 'Show Me Your Papers' Debate

By May 12, 2017

A new Texas law banning sanctuary cities has outraged Democrats, immigrant advocates and police chiefs. Joining the opposition is a tiny, defiant city on the Mexican border.

El Cenizo is a city that fought for its very existence. It's all of half a square mile, located on the twisting Rio Grande just east of Laredo. It has fewer than 4,000 residents and only eight city employees.