Bexar County Property Tax Deadline Looming

The deadline to pay your property taxes without penalty and interest is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“Our goal is to help keep families in their homes. A large part of this goal is helping property owners avoid additional charges on their tax bill by reminding them to pay their taxes on time,” said Bexar County Tax Assessor Albert Uresti.

After Jan. 31, state law requires that all unpaid tax accounts be assessed a 7 percent fee for penalty and interest, which will continue to increase monthly until the taxes are paid in full. An additional 15-20 percent attorney collection fee is added to unpaid business personal property accounts on April 2, and on July 1 to other unpaid real property accounts.

To accommodate taxpayers and business owners who still need to pay their tax bill by the deadline, the Tax Assessor is extending office hours of operation at all four tax office locations from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Curbside payment drop-off will be available at the downtown location from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and at substations from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

“Our Senior Citizens, our Disabled Citizens, and our Disabled Veterans can still enroll in our 4-Quarter Payment Plan without penalty until Jan. 31st. The 4-Quarter Payment Plan allows these groups to pay their taxes in four installments instead of one,” said Uresti.

For further information, contact the Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Office at (210) 335-2251 or visit their website. Payments can be made by either credit card for a fee of 2.1 percent or by check at no additional cost by going online at www.bexar.org/tax or calling 1-888-852-3572.