Bexar County Starts Task Force Tackling Opioid Epidemic

Addiction to pain killers and prescription drugs like Vicodin has contributed to a deadly problem in America. Overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the United States and has created an epidemic. 

Bexar County has the third highest rate of overdose deaths per capita in Texas behind Dallas and Harris counties and leads the state in the number of newborns suffering from drug withdrawal symptoms. 

A new Bexar County Joint Opioid Task Force has the job of coming up with a local strategy to help those addicted but also assist the first responders and medical teams who are on the front lines.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the creation of the task force in June. The group plans to lessen the impact of drug abuse and decrease death by overdose in the San Antonio area through a number of initiatives: helping health care professionals transition to an online prescription database, more resources for responsible disposal of unused medications, and use of the opioid-reversing drug called Naloxone.   

Metro Health director Colleen Bridger, who joined the City in April, comes from Orange County, N.C., where she oversaw the first health district to allow the administration of Naloxone to overdosing patients in North Carolina.

"We’ve had the opportunity to watch the rest of the United States for the last 20 years and learn what work and what doesn’t work when it comes to preventing opioid overdose deaths," Bridger said.

She is set to co-chair the Bexar County Joint Opioid Task Force, which is expected to file a formal report with findings to the County Commissioners and City Council next September. 

