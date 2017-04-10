Bexar Homeowners Should Brace For Another Year Of Higher Property Tax Appraisals

Bexar County homeowners may want to prepare for another round of property-tax sticker shock.

The county’s chief tax appraiser says that when appraisal notices are mailed on April 28, they will reflect an increase in residential property values of 7 to 10 percent for most neighborhoods.

Texas Public Radio's Shelley Kofler talked with Bexar County Chief Tax Appraiser Michael Amezquita about what homeowners can expect, and their options for contesting the appraisal numbers which are used to calculate an owner’s tax bill.

Here’s the interview:

Interview with Bexar County Chief Appraiser Michael Amezquita

Amezquita told Texas Public Radio:

· There’s a form on the back of the notice that can be used to file an appraisal protest

· Residential property owners can challenge their appraisals in person, by mail or online

· An owner’s taxable property value will increase no more than 10 percent per year regardless the overall increase in property value

· Owners 65 years or older can file to have their property appraisal amount frozen

· If you are appealing your appraisal the most effective information to present includes market information about properties values in your area. You may also present proof that the value of your property is affected by deteriorating condition. If you have a deficient roof or plumbing, for example, that may be considered in determining the appraisal.