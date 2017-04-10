Bexar Homeowners Should Brace For Another Year Of Higher Property Tax Appraisals

By 31 minutes ago
  • Daniel Moyle

Bexar County homeowners may want to prepare for another round of property-tax sticker shock.

The county’s chief tax appraiser says that when appraisal notices are mailed on April 28, they will reflect an increase in residential property values of 7 to 10 percent for most neighborhoods.

Texas Public Radio's Shelley Kofler talked with Bexar County Chief Tax Appraiser Michael Amezquita about what homeowners can expect, and their options for contesting the appraisal numbers which are used to calculate an owner’s tax bill.

Here’s the interview:

Amezquita told Texas Public Radio: 

·       There’s a form on the back of the notice that can be used to file an appraisal protest

·       Residential property owners can challenge their appraisals in person, by mail or online

·       An owner’s taxable property value will increase no more than 10 percent per year regardless the overall increase in property value

·       Owners 65 years or older can file to have their property appraisal amount frozen

·       If you are appealing your appraisal the most effective information to present includes market information about properties values in your area.  You may also present proof that the value of your property is affected by deteriorating condition.  If you have a deficient roof or plumbing, for example, that may be considered in determining the appraisal. 

Tags: 
property taxes
Michael Amezquita

Related Content

Texas Senate Bill 2 Pits Property Tax Relief Against Funding For City Services

By & Apr 4, 2017
Flickr Creative Commons http://bit.ly/2oFMRxC

State lawmakers are debating whether to cap the amount of property taxes that can be collected by Texas municipalities.

Local Property Tax Relief Bill Passes Out Of Senate With Concerns

By Mar 21, 2017
Ryan Poppe

Legislation aimed at reducing homeowners’ property taxes passes out of the Texas Senate.   But some critical of the bill still worry it will reduce what cities and counties use to fund their local police, fire, and emergency services.

The bill introduced by Sen. Paul Bettencourt would lower the percentage that cities and counties could raise property taxes when property values aren’t providing enough revenue to fund local municipalities’ budgets.