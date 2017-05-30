Beyond The Border: What A Wall Would Do To U.S.-Mexico Relations

By editor 20 minutes ago
  • How would the construction of a wall affect U.S.-Mexico relations, immigration and border security?
    How would the construction of a wall affect U.S.-Mexico relations, immigration and border security?
Originally published on May 30, 2017 12:48 pm

The U.S. and Mexico have long enjoyed a strong partnership — though not without tensions. Now, President Trump’s alienating rhetoric and promise to build a border wall may drive a wedge between the two countries.

This conversation is a collaboration between America Abroad Media and WAMU.

GUESTS

Doris Meissner, Former Commissioner of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS); senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, where she directs the Institute’s U.S. immigration policy work

Peter Skerry, Professor of political science, Boston College

Jose Cardenas, Director, Visión Americas Consultancy

For more, visit http://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2017 WAMU-FM. To see more, visit WAMU-FM.

Tags: 
Border Wall

Related Content

In Big Bend, Texas, There's Bipartisan Consensus: No Border Wall

By May 3, 2017

Of all the wild places along the U.S.-Mexico border, Big Bend National Park, named for the great curve of the Rio Grande, is the gem.

In Santa Elena Canyon in west Texas, the international river flows between 1,500-foot-tall sheer walls of limestone — a study in light, shadow, water and time.

The Big Bend region — where the ghostly Chisos Mountains rise out of the prickly Chihuahuan Desert — is sacred ground. As writer Marion Winik described, it's "what I imagine the mind of God looks like."

Could A 50-Year-Old Treaty Stop The Border Wall?

By & Apr 25, 2017

From Texas Standard:

Over the last several months, opponents of President Donald Trump's plan for the expansion of a border wall with Mexico have listed innumerable reasons why they believe it's a bad idea. And now there’s one new reason. Construction as planned may violate a 47-year-old boundary treaty between the two countries – an issue that could end up in an international court.