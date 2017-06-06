Related Program: 
Texas Standard

Bickering Among Potential Partners Sinks Proposed Texas Music Museum

By 1 hour ago
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan statue in Austin.
    Stevie Ray Vaughan statue in Austin.
    John Rogers/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Originally published on June 6, 2017 2:06 pm

From Texas Standard:

Steve Earle. Beyonce. Buddy Holly. Geto Boys. Ornette Coleman. Ernest Tubb. Bun B. Selena. Van Cliburn. Johnny Mathis. Stevie Ray Vaughan. Did I mention Willie? If ever there were a no-brainer for Texas tourism, surely a museum of Texas music history would fit that description.

 


  But as the sun set on the legislative session last week, so did plans to build just such a museum in the Live Music Capitol of the world, also known as Austin. Blame lawmakers? Not so fast.

Texas’ history is reflected in its eclectic music tastes – to the tune of polka, jazz, bluegrass, country, conjunto and more. Small, private museums across the state are proud to showcase their claim to Texas music fame.

“People feel very strongly about the history they hold that makes their part of the state unique,” says Dr. Lynn Denton, director of the Public History Program at Texas State University and founding director of the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.

While two separate bills this session proposed the creation of a centralized museum in Austin – bringing together all of that rich history under one roof – the legislation did not pass because nearly 40 regional museums lobbied against it.

“We needed those partners, and we needed them to be enthusiastic about what we were going to do," Denton says. "They are about the regions they interpret. We wanted to pull all those strings together and give people a really unique experience in Austin about statewide history as well as our context with the national story.”

For now, plans to open the music history museum across from the Bullock State History Museum in Austin have been shelved.

“Building collaborations so that everybody feels they have a place at the table is going to be critical to having a unified approach to moving forward with an institution like this,” Denton says. “In order to be successful, we wanted to be a great destination for people coming to Austin. Education was at the heart of that initiative. What makes a state museum is one that has that overarching purpose.”

 

Written by Taylor Buchanan.

 
Copyright 2017 KUT 90.5. To see more, visit KUT 90.5.

Tags: 
Texas Music

Related Content

Texas Dance Hall Memories: Icons Of Music & Culture Are Fading Away

By Aug 15, 2014
David Martin Davies

Dance halls in danger

Patrick Sparks is the president of Texas Dance Hall Preservation - you can find them online at TexasDanceHall.org. They have information about where the dance halls are and what events are coming up at them.

"It's a kind of magic; people who have never been to a real Texas dance hall go to one, it's a real experience for them. So there's a huge feeling in the state and elsewhere for the halls and how important they are."

Texas dance halls: A radio documentary

Texas Matters: Honky-Tonking At The Broken Spoke

By May 26, 2017

In 1964 James White opened the Broken Spoke and on most nights you can still find him there welcoming customers and introducing bands with his Broken Spoke manifesto.

The stage at the Spoke has hosted many of country music's greats and hall of fame stars. Author Donna Marie Miller has chronicled the life and times of this historic gem in "The Broken Spoke: Austin's Legendary Honky-Tonk."

Willie Nelson: 'Ain't Many Of Us Left'

By May 5, 2015

The first thing you notice when you get on Willie Nelson's tour bus is a pungent aroma. Parked outside a gigantic casino and performance venue in Thackerville, Okla., Nelson offers NPR's David Greene a joint, which Greene declines. Nelson says he understands.

'As I Walk Through The Valley' Captures South Texas' Vibrant Music Scene

By Mar 30, 2017

Editor's note: This is one of three segments in this week's episode of Alt.Latino. Listen to the full show.

Two years ago I got a crowdsourcing email from two guys making a movie about, of all things, the rich musical history of south Texas.