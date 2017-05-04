Big Give SA Is Underway, Raising Money For Over 600 Nonprofits

The Big Give SA is underway today. It’s a one-day effort to raise funds for more than 600 nonprofits in San Antonio and the Hill Country. Last year, tech problems plagued the giving day, but this year, organizers of the Big Give went with a new web provider, and say things have been looking up.

"We’re really pleased. The reset this year, the new site, the technology committee... all of that has really proven to have worked out great," says Scott McAninch, Executive Director of the San Antonio Nonprofit Council. He notes that while the goal for this one day is $6 million dollars, nonprofits can use the Big Give website throughout the year.

"What’s cool is for a lot of small nonprofits that don't have that capability on their own website, this is a fundraising tool that they can use year-round.”

The fundraising day ends at midnight tonight.

Disclosure: Texas Public Radio is one of the organizations that is registered to take part in The Big Give.