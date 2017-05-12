Boerne Art, Pearl Pottery And Polynesian Pastimes: Your Weekend Is Here!

From celebrating yet another Texas culture to two uniquely different art shows--the weekend is here, and it's full of fun.

On Saturday head up to Boerne for the curiously-named art event.

"It's called the Art Waddle because we have a lot of ducks that walk around the neighborhood."

Mary Morton says that neighborhood is called The Flats, just off Main Plaza.

"This is where the workers lived during the time they were putting the railroad in."

Forty-one Boerne and area artists with a variety of mediums will be displayed in the front of 17 homes that you walk drive or bike between.

"It's only like a mile walk all the way around, so it's very easily done.

Starts at 10, ends at four and you've got a better than even chance to see a duck or two. Also on Saturday morning, at the Pearl, more art. Here's Linda Perez.

"The San Antonio Potter's Guild is having its annual Clay Arts Festival, and I think we'll have about 30 vendors that will be showcasing their work."

Glass and Fiber artists will be joining the potters to round out the pre-Mother's day event that runs in conjunction with the Pearl's popular Farmer's Market.

"They'll be able to find many lovely things for their mom, both sculptural and functional. We invite everyone to come down and enjoy the day with us."

Then on Sunday, head downtown to the Institute of Texan Cultures.

"It's Asian American and Pacific Islander Day."

James Benavides says the Institute celebrates the many cultures that make up Texas.

"We have some friends coming in from Japan, one of which is going to offer an Origami lesson. We're going to have a visit from the Garimot Arnis training group. That's a Filipino style martial art" he said. "We're going to have a performance from the Hula Halau Ohana Elikapeka , the Hawaiian and Polynesian group, and we also have a demonstration of Chen-style Tai Chi Chuan."

And Free Second Sunday means it won't cost you a dime!

Find more on the Boerne Art Waddle here.

Find more on the Clay Arts Festival here.

Find more on the Institute of Texan Cultures' event here.