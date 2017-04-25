Bond Propositions 1 & 2: Streets, Sidewalks, Flood Control, Housing In Focus

San Antonio citizens have the chance to vote early this week and can choose to check "for" or "against" boxes for six different bond propositions that would fund infrastructure projects throughout the city. The long term, low interest loan will not require an increase in the property tax rate.

The largest portion of the proposed $850 million bond is set aside for improvements on streets, bridges and sidewalks. Proposition 1 budgets a little over $445 million towards 64 projects on San Antonio streets, accounting for the addition of bicycle lanes, street lights and signage, among other changes to existing infrastructure.

Proposition 2 tackles the issue of drainage and flood control in San Antonio, allocating almost $139 million towards reconstructing storm drain systems and improving low water crossings across 19 projects in throughout the city.

Proposition 6 will be the city's first affordable housing bond. $20 million is set aside for neighborhood improvements, concentrated in 12 neighborhood developments.

How could projects in the 2017 bond package shape San Antonio's future? Can these proposed projects improve quality of life for the city's growing population?

Guests:

Mike Frisbie, director and city engineer for the Transportation & Capital Improvements department

Peter Zanoni, deputy city manager

Richard Keith, assistant director for the Planning & Community Development department

Leave a voicemail at 210-615-8982 now with your questions about Proposition 3 (Parks, Recreation, Open Space Improvements,) Proposition 4 (Library and Culture Facilities) or Proposition 5 (Public Safety Facilities) and your message could air on the "The Source" tomorrow.

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26