BREAKING: At Least 20 Dead In Mass Shooting At South Texas Church

Updated at 4:35 p.m.

Multiple reports say at least 20 people are dead after a mass shooting at in rural community church in central Texas.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in Sutherland Springs about 45 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The shooting at the First Baptist church began around 11 a.m., said Pastor Paul Bueford of the nearby River Oaks Church. He said emergency responders began receiving calls while attending Sunday services.

“Those first responders immediately left our church our to come down to help," he said. "Our church went into what we do we started praying for everyone that was involved in it."

Wilson county Sheriff Joe Tackett confirmed a man entered the First Baptist church and began open firing on Sunday. He did not know how many were injured but the sheriff told the Wilson County News there are multiple casualties and injuries. The newspaper reports the shooter has been killed. Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville confirms at least 10 injured have been transferred to the hospital.

This story will be updated