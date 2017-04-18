Bus Crash Victim's Son Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Pickup Driver

The son of one of the victims of a deadly church bus crash in Uvalde County has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver of the pickup truck that collided with the bus.

Allen R 2017 Apr 17 FILED Wrongful Death Petition Filed (Text) The suit was filed by Ross Allen, son of Howard Allen. It names 20-year-old Jack Young and his father, Joseph Young, and seeks 1-million dollars in damages.

The suit accuses Jack Young of gross negligence for allegedly smoking marijuana and taking prescription pills prior to driving, texting while driving, and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

Young was driving on the wrong side of U.S. Highway 83 and struck a church bus returning to New Braunfels after a choir retreat. Thirteen people on board the bus were killed.

Young allegedly told a witness that he was texting and driving at the time of the crash.

The father, Joseph Young, is the owner of the pickup truck, and the suit accuses him of negligence for allowing his son to drive the vehicle.