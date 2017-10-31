Celebrating Día De Los Muertos In San Antonio

Día De Los Muertos – also known as the "Day of the Dead" – is actually a multi-day tradition starting on Halloween, Oct. 31 and ending on All Soul's Day, Nov 2.

The holiday, which originated in Mexico, formed as a mix of ancient indigenous and Christian practices over the years. The festivities, now observed worldwide, are held in honor of those who have died and the individual days are dedicated to sharing memories of loved ones.

In modern interpretations, the celebrations are easily recognizable; iconized in calaveras or colorful skull imagery and ofrendas – altars of objects representing a person's life – but what is the historical meaning behind these tokens?

What is the cultural relevance of the holiday and how can San Antonians respectfully take part in Día De Los Muertos?

Guests:

Belinda Menchaca, education director for the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

Norma Elia Cantu, Murchison Professor of the Humanities, Modern Languages & Literatures at Trinity University

For more information the "Viva Mi Cultura: Celebrando Dia de los Muertos" event, click here.

