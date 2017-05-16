Central Texas Members Of Congress Respond To Trump Sharing Classified Intel

President Donald Trump reportedly leaked "highly classified" intelligence to Russian officials during a meeting in the Oval Office last week. While the administration initially discredited the story, which first appeared in The Washington Post, Trump appeared to confirm the reports in a series of tweets:



As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

...to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

While congressional Democrats have lambasted the president, Republicans – including those in the Texas delegation – have been cagey on responding to the incident.

Here's a roundup of statements from Austin-area members of Congress.

The Russians deserve sanctions, not secrets. All intelligence services agree Russia interfered in the last election. Meanwhile, President Trump continues to endanger our national security. His cavalier disclosure of highly classified secrets to the Russians in a jovial Oval Office meeting ensures that intelligence sources and allies will be less willing to share what they know going forward. What will it take to awaken those Republican Members who still remain silent, deep asleep in their partisan stupor?

The White House and National Security Council have denied the allegations about sharing classified intelligence and there is no evidence showing otherwise. As commander in chief, President Trump has the right to confer with global leaders in the fight against terrorism.

