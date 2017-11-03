Chamber Music, Joni Mitchell Music & Diwali Festival: Your Weekend's Here!

From chamber music to Joni Mitchell music to the Diwali Festival, your weekend awaits. First off, chamber music lovers will love what Camerata San Antonio's playing.

"It's music of impressionist composers, composers who influenced, or who were influenced by the impressionists, so it's a really wonderful program,” Camerata founder Ken Freudigman said. “It has music by Faure, Turina and Debussy.”

Camerata is taking this impressionist performers concert on the road. Tonight they’re performing at 7:30 in Boerne’s First United Methodist Church. Tomorrow afternoon they perform at Kerrville’s First Presbyterian Church, and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at The University of the Incarnate Word’s Concert Hall.

Also Saturday night, the owner at Carmen's De La Calle downtown wanted to do a tribute to either Joni Mitchell or Burt Bacharach. Laura Marie is performing.

"She kinda went back and forth and then decided why not do both? So a number of artists — we're getting together to do that,” she said. “As of right now I'm doing four songs — two Joni songs and two Burt Bacharach songs.”

Pianist and singer Joan Carroll, and a band, will join Laura Marie. Carmen's is an intimate setting for live music. Also Saturday night, Kausi Subramaniam invites you to Diwali Festival of Lights.

"Diwali is the celebration of good over evil because we believe that given time, good will prevail over evil," she said.

She said the festival is centered downtown in La Villita, on the river and on the Arneson River stage.

"It starts off with a variety show on the Arneson Stage from five to six pm. And from 6 to 6:45 is the River Parade of Indian States," Subramaniam said.

India has 29 states, each with a distinct identity. A diya ceremony, which is the candle release ceremony, is at 7 p.m. followed by the main stage show, where 13 states do the songs and dances of those states. There's Bollywood Zumba, plenty of food, and it's all capped off with a fireworks show. As to what it costs to get in: absolutely nothing.