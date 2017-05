With the help of two-and-a-half million dollars from the federal government, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System is embarking on a program to help low income patients.

The money will be used to target 75-thousand people on Medicaid and Medicare and assess their needs in areas like housing, transportation, food, utilities and family violence prevention.

The idea is to connect people with the services they need, in turn, reducing health care costs for high-risk patients.