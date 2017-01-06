CHRISTUS Santa Rosa CEO Resigns

By 46 minutes ago
  • Ken Haynes, president/CEO of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, is resigning his post to take another job.
    Ken Haynes, president/CEO of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, is resigning his post to take another job.
    CHRISTUS Santa Rosa

The head of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa in San Antonio is leaving the healthcare system for another job.

Ken Haynes, president/CEO of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, is leaving Jan. 20, 2017, to take an executive leadership position with Carolinas HealthCare System.

Haynes has served as CEO since 2013 and was named president/CEO in 2015.

“My journey with the CHRISTUS ministry has been very rewarding and I’ll treasure the many relationships I’ve established while in the San Antonio area,” Haynes said in a statement. “The Santa Rosa market has a solid leadership team in place and is well poised for continued success and growth.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa pointed to Haynes’ leadership during the opening of the first freestanding, academic children’s hospital in San Antonio and the development of a relationship with Baylor College of Medicine.

The current CHRISTUS Health South Texas senior vice president of operation for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa and Spohn markets, Dominic Dominguez, will oversee operations until the position is filled.

 

Tags: 
Bioscience-Medicine

Related Content

New Equation: Silk + Stem Cells = Salivary Glands

By 9 hours ago
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

What do silk and saliva have in common? They are both part of a unique experiment going on in San Antonio, a study that could change the lives of millions of people who suffer from dry mouth.  Stem cells may help solve a common, painful problem.

MD Anderson Layoffs Should Not Impact SA Partnership

By Jan 5, 2017
Texas Public Radio

Texas cancer giant MD Anderson Cancer Center of Houston is cutting 800 to 900 jobs.

However, those layoffs should not affect the future of a collaboration between UT Health San Antonio and MD Anderson, which is teaming up with San Antonio’s Cancer Therapy and Research Center later this year.

Cedar Causing Allergy Misery In South Texas

By Jan 4, 2017
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

TPR's Bioscience Medicine Reporter Wendy Rigby interviews Dr. Paul Fulmer about controlling the impact of cedar allergies.

Rigby: Experts predict this is going to be a bad, bad season for cedar. Why is that?

Cornyn Pledges Repealing Obamacare A Top Priority

By Jan 3, 2017
Ryan E. Poppe / Texas Public Radio

US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) told the President and his fellow lawmakers Tuesday that the first priority of the new Congress is to repeal Obamacare.

 

The Affordable Care Act was passed without any Republican support in 2010.

Methodist Transplant Hospital Marks A Milestone

By Dec 30, 2016
Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital

Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio is celebrating a successful year for living donor kidney donations. The hospital performed 200 of these patient to patient surgeries in 2016. That was a record for them and the greatest number of live donor kidney transplants ever performed in a single year at any transplant center in the country.

  