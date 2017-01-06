CHRISTUS Santa Rosa CEO Resigns

The head of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa in San Antonio is leaving the healthcare system for another job.

Ken Haynes, president/CEO of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa, is leaving Jan. 20, 2017, to take an executive leadership position with Carolinas HealthCare System.

Haynes has served as CEO since 2013 and was named president/CEO in 2015.

“My journey with the CHRISTUS ministry has been very rewarding and I’ll treasure the many relationships I’ve established while in the San Antonio area,” Haynes said in a statement. “The Santa Rosa market has a solid leadership team in place and is well poised for continued success and growth.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa pointed to Haynes’ leadership during the opening of the first freestanding, academic children’s hospital in San Antonio and the development of a relationship with Baylor College of Medicine.

The current CHRISTUS Health South Texas senior vice president of operation for CHRISTUS Santa Rosa and Spohn markets, Dominic Dominguez, will oversee operations until the position is filled.