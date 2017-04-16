Related Program: 
The Source

Chronicling Cornyation - Fiesta's Most Outrageous 'Party With A Purpose'

  • Maverick Books/Trinity University Press

Created in 1951 by members of San Antonio's theater community to satirize traditional, socially exclusive Fiesta events, Cornyation is a flamboyant, adult-themed parody of local and national politics and culture.

The outrageous celebration is one of Texas' longest-running, and has raised more than $2 million for HIV-AIDS research since 1990.

To learn more information about this year's performances, visit fiestacornyation.org.

comedy
Cornyation

Cornyation: Fiesta's Lewd, Crude And Rude Celebration Of The Offbeat

By Apr 25, 2013
For three days the traditional Fiesta is turned upside down as an event known as Cornyation rips apart political correctness and turns it into a stage act dramatizing current events.

Cornyation may be lewd, but the party with the purpose is left intact, the spoof on the Fiesta Coronation takes place April 23-25 at the Empire Theater.

This year there are about 12 Cornyation skits, and each one pokes fun at something different: Childhood obesity, the nearly retired Twinkie, Gov. Rick Perry and sonograms, the NRA, a pensioned Pope, and even Manti Te'o.