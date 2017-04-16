Chronicling Cornyation - Fiesta's Most Outrageous 'Party With A Purpose'

Created in 1951 by members of San Antonio's theater community to satirize traditional, socially exclusive Fiesta events, Cornyation is a flamboyant, adult-themed parody of local and national politics and culture.

The outrageous celebration is one of Texas' longest-running, and has raised more than $2 million for HIV-AIDS research since 1990.

Guests:

