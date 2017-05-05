Classical Music, Classical Theater And Cinco De Mayo: Your Weekend's Here!

From great classical music, to great classical theater, to a Cinco de Mayo celebration--your Weekend is here!

First off tonight, head to Boerne for a Musical Bridges Around the World performance. Here's Suhail Arastu.

"So, tonight, we kick off the closing of our season with Black Swan. Boerne Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Two amazing artists--Tim Fain and Robert Koenig.

"If you've seen the film Black Swan you've heard his work and assisted with the score."

Then on Sunday night they're playing at beautiful San Fernando Cathedral, and its cost, is...well, quite affordable!

"Free and open to the public. We like to make great art accessible to the public and visitors to our great city."

I also spoke to Lael Van Keuren about the magic of the play she's in.

"There's Tinkerbell, and she's flying all around the theater!"

That's the magical opening moment of Finding Neverland, which is at the Majestic through the weekend. It's the story of a London playwright suffering from writer's block.

"And then he meets this family and they inspire him to write Peter Pan."

The hit Broadway musical features a quaint story, a strong cast, solid songs and amazing special effects.

"We have one moment called the glitter vortex, is what we call it, and I won't give it away, how it happens, but I've never seen anything like that in a show before."

Then starting tonight, Kelly Kaupon says head downtown to Market Square for Cinco de Mayo.

"Yeah, it's Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 7th. It's 12 p.m. to 7, all three days."

And of course, there will be music.

"We're going to have live entertainment by the Palacio Brothers, Ruben V, Patsy Torres and many more bands as well. The shops in the market will also be open until 6p.m. if you wanted to do some shopping. We'll have 11 different food vendors."

That's downtown at Market Square this weekend.

Find more on Black Swan here.

Find more on Finding Neverland here.

Find more on Market Square here.