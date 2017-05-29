Cleveland Musicians Reflect On The Meaning Of Taps

Originally published on May 29, 2017 9:18 am
Most Memorial Day services across the country will feature a short, serene tune that dates back to the Civil War. Taps is generally played by a bugle or trumpet at military funerals or flag ceremonies.
David C. Barnett (@DCBstream) from Here & Now contributor WCPN ideastream spoke with a couple of Cleveland musicians about the experience of putting their stamp on a song with over 150 years of history.
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.