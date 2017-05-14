Related Program: 
The Source

This Coalition's Goal Is For All San Antonio Youth To 'Excel Beyond The Bell' By 2024

  • The YMCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas, Southwest School of Art, Martinez Street Women's Center and Youth Orchestras of San Antonio are just a few Excel Beyond The Bell collaborating members.
A coalition of 40 local organizations is working to ensure that by 2024, every young person in San Antonio has access to out-of-school programs to help them grow, learn and thrive.

How do these programs impact young peoples' academic outcomes? What incentives and imperatives do we have as a community to invest in youth development? How can parents learn more and get their kids involved?

Can San Antonio be the top U.S. city for youth, as Excel Beyond the Bell envisions?

Guests: 

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15

Excel Beyond the Bell's "Values in Action" 2017 Summit takes place Thursday, May 17, at the Oblate School of Theology.

