This Coalition's Goal Is For All San Antonio Youth To 'Excel Beyond The Bell' By 2024

A coalition of 40 local organizations is working to ensure that by 2024, every young person in San Antonio has access to out-of-school programs to help them grow, learn and thrive.

How do these programs impact young peoples' academic outcomes? What incentives and imperatives do we have as a community to invest in youth development? How can parents learn more and get their kids involved?

Can San Antonio be the top U.S. city for youth, as Excel Beyond the Bell envisions?

Excel Beyond the Bell's "Values in Action" 2017 Summit takes place Thursday, May 17, at the Oblate School of Theology.