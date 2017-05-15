Community College Composers Debut Award-Winning Music

A time limit. A saxophone quartet. And a blank sheet of paper. Three young composers recently took advantage of the opportunity to present their creations at the annual Jack Stone Award for New Music Concert, sponsored by San Antonio’s Northwest Vista College (one of the Alamo Colleges). The diverse sounds were brought to life by the Austin-based Bel Cuore Quartet, who reveled in the opportunity to debut new music to an appreciative audience on Tuesday, March 28.

The concert and competition was unique for its focus on community college students. Beth May, a former NVC professor who still oversees the project, began the Jack Stone Awards in 2010 to encourage community college students’ budding interest in competition, and provide them a level playing field where they’re not competing with graduate or doctoral students.

You wouldn’t know it from listening to the compositions, though. All three student composers’ pieces were engaging and inventive, and Bel Cuore’s energetic performance really brought them to life.

First place: Sam Rainey, “NYC Traffic Jam”

Sam Rainey is a student at North Idaho College, and said he was thinking a little bit about Leonard Bernstein and his musical depictions of New York as he wrote his piece, although ultimately, “title is less important than the piece itself.” Rainey said he looks forward to writing jazz combo charts in the future, and moving to a big city after leaving college.

Second place: Peter Fitzgerald, “A Final Goodbye”

Although the music springs from a dark place, Peter Fitzgerald’s work ultimately has a happy ending, as he explained: “During my senior year [of high school], and up until recently, I struggled with depression and anxiety, so that’s kind of the back-and-forth that’s happening between each section [of the piece]. Then in the end, it releases on this happy note. Everything just relaxes, and that’s kind of like the ‘goodbye’ to that struggle.” Fitzgerald said he began writing music in high school at the encouragement of his teacher. After leaving Schenectady Country Community College, he hopes to continue his education and eventually become a teacher himself, and compose on the side.

Third place: John Carrol, “Sketch of a Figure Skater”

Like his colleague Peter Fitzgerald, John Carrol is also a student at Schenectady Country Community College. The title of his piece begs the question, who is the figure skater? As it turns out, the figure skater is his girlfriend Stephanie, and the piece was written as a Valentine’s Day present for her. “I called it sketch of a figure skater because the concept behind it was the image of someone dancing in a wintry landscape that’s currently my home,” Carrol said, explaining his girlfriend also has a lot of background in dance and ballet. Her reaction upon learning of its creation? “She was giggly, and happy, and cuddly,” Carrol said with a smile.

Carrol said that in the future he hopes to be able to write more classical music for his primary instrument, electric guitar.

You can hear the entire Jack Stone Award concert, including more from the Bel Cuore Quartet, on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. on KPAC 88.3 FM.