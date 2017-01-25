Congratulations To The 2017 Sounds Like KPAC Winners!

Students from Ronald Reagan High School, Smithson Valley High School, and Brackenridge High School all took first place awards at Texas Public Radio’s third annual “SOUNDS LIKE KPAC” talent competition this Saturday, held at McAllister Auditorium on the campus of San Antonio College.

The First Place winners in each category were:

SOLO MUSICIAN

Jeremiah Guillen, Brennan HS

ENSEMBLE MUSICIANS

Quid Nunc Saxophone Quartet, Reagan HS

VISUAL ART

Christina Bender, Brackenridge HS

WRITTEN WORD

Silas Hannemann, Smithson Valley HS

All of the musical performances, as well as interviews with select contestants, will be broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM on Saturday, February 11 at 7 p.m. on “Performance Saturday,” Texas Public Radio’s weekly showcase of great performances from the stages of south central Texas. You can hear them online in the Soundcloud link below.

The First Place winners in each category were awarded a $1,000 cash prize, funded by the Flohr Foundation and Dr. Lindsay Irvin of Alamo Heights Pediatrics. (The Ensemble winner was awarded $2,400 total.) First Place winners also received a year’s supply of Whataburger, courtesy of the San Antonio-based chain.

Second and Third Place winners in the Solo Musician category were Mikayla Simonsen and Aidan Alcocer. Second and Third Place winners in the Ensemble Musician category were Cloud 9 String Quartet and the Haydn Seek String Quartet. Second and Third Place winners in the Visual Art category were Soren Dickson and Jimmy Castillo. Second and Third Place winners in the Visual Art category were Emma Brian and Isaiah Dickson.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

SOUNDS LIKE KPAC was sponsored by Texas Lutheran University, Mid-Texas Symphony, Terra Nova Violins, and San Antonio College.

2017 WRITTEN WORD WINNER