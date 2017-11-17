Controversial Bible Museum Opens In Washington, D.C.

Originally published on November 17, 2017 2:34 pm
The Museum of the Bible opens in Washington, D.C. on Friday. It’s just two blocks from the National Mall, but it’s unlike any of the other history, art or science museums in the area. It’s privately funded and its chairman is the CEO of the chain craft store Hobby Lobby.
WAMU’s Mikaela Lefrak (@mikafrak) looks at the new institution and how it will fit into the District’s museum landscape.
