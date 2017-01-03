Cornyn Pledges Repealing Obamacare A Top Priority

By 1 hour ago
  • US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said Americans deserve "coverage that they choose at a price they can afford."
    US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) said Americans deserve "coverage that they choose at a price they can afford."
    Ryan E. Poppe / Texas Public Radio

US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) told the President and his fellow lawmakers Tuesday that the first priority of the new Congress is to repeal Obamacare.

 

The Affordable Care Act was passed without any Republican support in 2010.

 

  

Now it may be on the chopping block according to Cornyn, who says the ACA has “failed” the American people.

 

“Many lost their insurance altogether after being promised by the President himself ‘if you like what you have you can keep it,” Cornyn said. "We know that many folks no longer have access to the doctor or healthcare plan of their choice because their doctor has either quit accepting that insurance, or retired, or health plans have simply pulled up stakes because they can’t compete.”

 

The healthcare act which was designed to cover millions more Americans with affordable health insurance is unlikely to be removed soon, though, since no replacement plan is in place.

Tags: 
Bioscience-Medicine

Related Content

Methodist Transplant Hospital Marks A Milestone

By Dec 30, 2016
Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital

Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio is celebrating a successful year for living donor kidney donations. The hospital performed 200 of these patient to patient surgeries in 2016. That was a record for them and the greatest number of live donor kidney transplants ever performed in a single year at any transplant center in the country.

  

SA Engineers Developing Tiny Implantable Drug Delivery Device

By Dec 27, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

San Antonio engineers are working on a brand new way to deliver medications inside the body. An incredible innovation, the tiny implants could help save lives.

Match.com Leads To Kidney Match For SA Man

By Dec 19, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

More than 11,000 Texans are waiting on an organ transplant. One San Antonio man found the organ he desperately needed when Match.com led not to love, but to a new kidney.

When Bob Golden’s neighbor signed him up on Match.com, Beth Willstrop was one of the first women he met. They didn’t find a love connection.

Female Athletes Need More Training To Avoid Knee Injuries

By Dec 16, 2016
Wendy Rigby / Texas Public Radio

Girls who play sports are more susceptible to knee injuries than boys. It’s a combination of hormones and the mechanics of their anatomy that puts them at risk. But there are preventive measures that can help.