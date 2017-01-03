Cornyn Pledges Repealing Obamacare A Top Priority

US Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) told the President and his fellow lawmakers Tuesday that the first priority of the new Congress is to repeal Obamacare.

The Affordable Care Act was passed without any Republican support in 2010.

Now it may be on the chopping block according to Cornyn, who says the ACA has “failed” the American people.

“Many lost their insurance altogether after being promised by the President himself ‘if you like what you have you can keep it,” Cornyn said. "We know that many folks no longer have access to the doctor or healthcare plan of their choice because their doctor has either quit accepting that insurance, or retired, or health plans have simply pulled up stakes because they can’t compete.”

The healthcare act which was designed to cover millions more Americans with affordable health insurance is unlikely to be removed soon, though, since no replacement plan is in place.