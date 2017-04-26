Corruption Probe Prompts FBI Raids Of Dannenbaum Engineering Offices

The FBI has raided Laredo’s City Hall and a statewide engineering firm with offices in San Antonio, Laredo and Houston.

The FBI conducted the evidence seizers as part of a possible public corruption probe.



Across the state, Laredo FBI agents swept in and began collecting boxes of paperwork and computer equipment from Dannenbaum Engineering.



Dannenbaum has won engineering contracts to build the border fence already in place and levees, and is now working on a proposed border dam on the Rio Grande.



Agents also seized materials in Laredo municipal buildings and the Webb County Courthouse.



The mayor of Laredo, Pete Sanchez, released a statement on Facebook pledging cooperation with the federal investigation.



Dannenbaum also says it’s cooperating with federal agents and conducting its own investigation into what prompted the raid.

There have been no arrests.



