Could A Robot Steal Your Job?

Machines are changing the way humans interact with the world by automating the goods and services that make up daily life.

Growing concern that robots will eventually replace workers can be outweighed by a rise in productivity and performance with reductions in human error and the need for quality control. This raises questions about a guaranteed basic income in America and how the global economy could adapt to more computerized markets.

Is technology changing for better or worse? What is the economic impact of automation and what should this generation be doing to prepare for the future?

Guests:

