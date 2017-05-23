Related Program: 
The Source

Could A Robot Steal Your Job?

By Jan Ross Piedad 1 hour ago
  • A worker uses a lift-assist device to install a dashboard at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas plant in San Antonio.
    A worker uses a lift-assist device to install a dashboard at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas plant in San Antonio.
    Jimmy Maas / KUT

Machines are changing the way humans interact with the world by automating the goods and services that make up daily life.

Growing concern that robots will eventually replace workers can be outweighed by a rise in productivity and performance with reductions in human error and the need for quality control. This raises questions about a guaranteed basic income in America and how the global economy could adapt to more computerized markets.

Is technology changing for better or worse? What is the economic impact of automation and what should this generation be doing to prepare for the future?

Guests:

*Audio for this segment will be available by 3:30 p.m. on Wed, May 24*

Tags: 
technology
robot
economy
jobs

Related Content

Can San Antonio Bridge The 'Digital Divide'?

By May 1, 2017
Pixabay http://bit.ly/2qrv6CY

One in four San Antonio households do not have access to the internet.

Low-income and rural communities are more prone to suffer from the "digital divide" — a disparity in access to technology and the internet — which exacerbates economic, social and political imbalances.