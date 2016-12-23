County Commissioners Approve Contract With Sheriff's Office And Union

The Bexar County Commissioners Court on today unanimously approved a new collective bargaining agreement between the Sheriff's Office and Deputy Sheriffs Association.

The union voted 528 to 103 earlier this week to approve the contract.

The agreement includes pay increases for detention officers and corporals of 15 percent over the four years, with 8 percent coming in the first year. Other county law enforcement would receive 16.25 percent increase over four years.

It also calls for increases in duty differential pay, education incentive pay, uniform allowances and certification pay for detention and law enforcement.

Members will continue to pay 80 percent of their health care insurance rates and a spousal surcharge was eliminated as part of the changes in coverage.

The four year agreement goes into effect immediately.