Related Program: 
Texas Standard

Craft Brewers Fight House Bill That Caps Tap Room Sales

By Michael Marks 3 minutes ago
  • The Hops and Grain tap room in Austin.
    The Hops and Grain tap room in Austin.
    Matthew Peoples/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Originally published on May 9, 2017 2:12 pm

From Texas Standard:

The cooler in your local gas station or grocery store is now a much more colorful place than it once was. Texans who like to bend the occasional elbow are still riding the wave of the craft beer boom.

 

Many startup breweries have flourished in the Lone Star State. But they're united against a bill in the Texas House of Representatives that they say would hurt business. On Saturday the House passed a measure that would restrict which breweries could sell beer on site.

Ronnie Crocker, a business reporter and beer blogger for the Houston Chronicle says the House's action places an unwelcome limit on the amount of beer a company can sell via a brewery tap room.

"Four years ago, the legislature agreed to a series of new beer laws that would allow brewers for the first time to sell a limited amount of their beer at their brewery, through a tap room," Crocker says. "At that time, they set a limit on the size of the brewery that could do this – 225.000 barrels of annual production. This law would take that limit and apply it to the owning company."

The bill would also add a level of complexity for brewers.

"What would happen under this bill – in order to sell a beer at their tap room," Crocker says "they would have to sell that beer to a distributor and then the distributor would then sell it back to the brewery at a markup."

Craft brewers and large companies that have acquired them, including industry giant Anhueser-Busch, say this change would hurt the craft brewing business.

"What the craft brewers are saying, and what Anhueser-Busch is saying, is that this change makes their breweries less valuable," Crocker says.

Crocker suspects that if the new law is enacted, consumer prices for craft beer purchased at the brewery could increase.

"You may see the price of your beer go up, because it would have to reflect the premium that's being charged for the distribution," he says.

Lawmakers who support the new bill say that the three-tier distribution system (brewers, distributors and retailers) that has applied to beer and other alcohol since the end of Prohibition, should be maintained. Crocker says craft brewers feel they need the exemption from that system that allows them to sell directly to customers from brewery tap rooms.

Crocker says craft brewers, including Josh Hare with Austin's Hops and Grain brewery testified against the House bill, pointing out that tap room sales account for a significant portion of their revenue.

Crocker quotes Hare as saying that 35 percent of Hops and Grain sales come from the tap room.

 

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

Copyright 2017 KUT-FM. To see more, visit KUT-FM.

Tags: 
beer

Related Content

Here's What Craft Brewers Are Lobbying For This Legislative Session

By & Jan 11, 2017

From Texas StandardThe 85th Texas legislative session started up Tuesday, and lobbyists pushing all types of agendas are flocking to the Capitol. Among them is Charles Vallhonrat, head of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild. Vallhonrat is hoping to sell lawmakers on the need to update rules on beer marketing to better compete with big-name brands like Bud Light and Miller Brewing Co.

Craft Brewers Are Running Out Of Names, And Into Legal Spats

By editor Jan 5, 2015

Columbia? Taken. Mississippi? Taken. Sacramento? El Niño? Marlin? Grizzly? Sorry, they're all taken.

Arts And Craft Beers: Brewers Draw Drinkers' Eyes With Snazzy Tap Handles

By Sep 26, 2016

A pointy-headed professor. A hand-painted heron. A steel fist rising in the air. These are all works of American art, of a sort — but you can't go to a museum to see them. You go to your local bar or craft brewery.

They're examples of beer tap handles, a business that's expanded in tandem with the explosion of growth in the craft beer industry. As craft brewers try to make their brews stand out in an increasingly crowded field, they're driving the expansion of a singular business: custom-made snazzy beer taps.