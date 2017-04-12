Curfew Lifted At Select San Antonio Parks For Easter Holiday

San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department officials have announced that the park curfew will be lifted at selected City parks for the Easter holiday.

The park curfew will be lifted beginning at 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, and will resume at 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Citizens are reminded that recycling bins are available in the parks and should be used for plastic bottles and cans. No glass containers are allowed. Food-contaminated waste should be disposed of in trash cans. Patrons are urged to bring trash bags and remove their trash at the end of their stay in the park.

“By everyone doing their part to ensure our parks remain clean by properly disposing of litter and recyclable not only protects the environment, but contributes to a more enjoyable park experience for everyone,” says Parks and Recreation Director Xavier Urrutia.

Citizens will be allowed to camp overnight at these parks:

Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary’s (excludes Brackenridge Parking Facility)

Eisenhower, 19399 N.W. Military Highway

J Street, 3500 J Street

McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger

Roosevelt, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

San Pedro, 1315 San Pedro Ave.

O.P. Schnabel, 9606 Bandera Rd.

South Side Lions, 3100 Hiawatha

South Side Lions East, 3900 Pecan Valley

Woodlawn Lake, 1103 Cincinnati (excludes the Island House and gym areas)

For more information on Parks and Recreation events and programs, visit www.sanantonio.gov/parksandrec.