Dallas Fire Rescue Paramedic Shot, Taken To Hospital; Police Searching For Shooter

Dallas police are searching for a suspect who shot a Dallas Fire Rescue paramedic late Monday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood.



The paramedic was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in East Dallas for surgery. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., officials said the paramedic was in critical, but stable condition. A neighbor was also shot and is in stable condition, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Around 11:30 a.m., the paramedic was treating someone who had been shot in the 3200 block of Reynolds Street when the suspect approached and opened fire, city officials say. A Dallas Fire Rescue EMT unit was struck. The paramedic is an 11-year veteran of the department, according to the Morning News.

Television helicopters showed dozens of police vehicles near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30, swarming the mostly residential neighborhood. Officers believe the suspect is still in the vicinity.

No details have been released about the shooter or what may have sparked the shooting.

We’ll update this story as it develops.

