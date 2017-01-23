Related Program: 
Texas Standard

Dan Patrick and Conservative Nonprofit Push for 'Education Savings Accounts'

By Michael Marks 4 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Texas Standard
  • The lieutenantÂ governor and Texans for Education Opportunity want to give debit cards to parents to use for education-based purposes.
    The lieutenantÂ governor and Texans for Education Opportunity want to give debit cards to parents to use for education-based purposes.
    Pexels (CC0)
Originally published on January 23, 2017 3:30 pm

From Texas Standard:

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has made expanding school choice one of his top priorities for the 2017 legislative session.

Patrick tried to pass a private school voucher program when he was a state senator and chairman of the Senate Education Committee, which would have given state money directly to public school students for private school tuition. This session he is working with Texans for Education Opportunity, a conservative nonprofit advocacy organization, to craft the specifics of Senate Bill 3.


Randan Steinhauser, the group’s executive director, says the group promotes "education savings accounts."

“If you’re a parent and you decide that the neighborhood school that your child is attending is not working for you and your child,” she says, “you would select to remove them from that neighborhood school and enroll into an education savings account, thereby putting yourself in charge of your child’s education.”

Under this program, state dollars would be deposited into “a government account that is monitored and managed by the parent.” The money could be used to cover approved education-related expenses, like private school tuition, licensed tutors, therapy and online coursework.

The Nevada Legislature passed a similar program last year. Nevada State Sen. Scott Hammond, who authored the “school choice” law, testified before the Texas Senate Education Committee in September about the logistics of the program.

Steinhauser estimates that each student in Texas would be eligible to receive $5,500 through the program. That’s the amount of money the state spends each year per student for public school maintenance and operation, she says. The funds would be made available through state-issued debit cards.

“What we’re advocating is those dollars follow the child into the classroom of their parent’s choice,” she says.

Steinhauser says fund disbursement would be distributed and audited quarterly and that misuse of the funds would result in a criminal penalty against the parent.

“We’re really holding parents accountable when it comes to how these dollars are being spent,” she says.

Texans for Education Opportunity is also confident that the $5,500 credit will be able to cover private school tuition at many schools across the state. Steinhauser says that schools charging higher tuition give out “millions of dollars each year” in scholarships.

Steinhauser and her group aren’t against public schools, she says. She’s a product of the public school system herself and even plans to send her 6-month-old child to Lake Travis ISD.

“[My husband and I] are going to be huge supporters of our local public school and we also know that there’s a lot of families that that traditional school model may not work,” she says.

“This issue is important to me because I’m a first-generation college graduate. I know that education is the ticket to success and when I travel around this state I see communities that are being failed by the public school system.”

Written by Molly Smith.

Copyright 2017 KUT-FM. To see more, visit KUT-FM.

Tags: 
school vouchers
Dan Patrick

Related Content

Groups Take Issue With Renaming School Vouchers Savings Accounts

By Sep 13, 2016
Ryan Poppe

A group of education non-profits, religious leaders, and state lawmakers take aim at an effort in the Texas Legislature to rebrand the term school voucher with terms like, “Public Education Savings Accounts.”  But the school choice advocates say they’re only trying to bring more educational opportunities to more Texas children.

For state Sen. Jose Menendez, a Democrat from San Antonio, a school voucher by any other name is still a voucher.  Menendez is part of a group formed ahead of the 2017 legislation session called the Texas Coalition of Public Schools. 

School Vouchers Top Legislative Priority List, But Will It Pass This Session?

By Dec 8, 2016
Ryan Poppe

When state lawmakers meet in January they will once again square off over using public school dollars to pay for attending private schools.   Opponents of that practice call it a voucher program.  Supporters tend to call it school choice.  And the debate during this next session will include special needs children.

Patrick Announces Plans To Run For Re-Election

By & Jan 10, 2017
Ryan E. Poppe

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has always felt comfortable in the political spotlight.  But his frequent headlines have made many believe he wanted to move on to a higher office ... maybe Governor.  Patrick took time Monday to put a stop to that speculation.