DEA Drug Takeback Day

On Saturday, April 29 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 13th opportunity in seven years to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back. The program helps prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons (over 730,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 12 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 7.1 million pounds—about 3,500 tons—of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

The DEA San Antonio Office, along with local community groups and supporting agencies will set up collection sites at the following locations:

Alamo Heights Police Department - 6116 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209

Balcones Heights Police Department – 3300 Hillcrest, Balcones Heights, Texas 78201

Bandera City Hall - 511 Main Street, Bandera, Texas 78003

Bandera Sheriff's Office - 7200 FM 1283, Lakehills, Texas 78063

Boerne Police Department - 124 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, Texas 78006

Bulverde PD - 30360 Cougar Bend, Bulverde, Texas 78163

Colorado County Sheriff’s Office – 2215 Walnut, Columbus, Texas 78934

Dub Farris Athletic Complex - 8400 N Loop 1604 (Sky Hawk and 1604), San Antonio, Texas 78249

Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office - 2617 North Guadalupe Street, Seguin, Texas 78155

Hollywood Park Police Department - 2 Mecca Drive, Hollywood Park, Texas 78232

Hondo Police Department - 1101 16th Street, Hondo, Texas 78861

Kerrville Police Department – 429 Sidney Baker, Kerrville, Texas 78028

Lackland Security Forces - 802d Security Forces Squadron/S5, Lackland AFB, Texas 78243

La Vernia Police Department - 225 Bluebonnet, La Vernia, Texas 78121

Leon Valley Police Department - 6400 El Verde, Leon Valley, Texas 78238

Live Oak Police Department - 8022 Shin Oak, Live Oak, Texas 78233

New Braunfels Utilities - 263 Main Plaza, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

New Braunfels Utilities - 355 FM 306, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church - 1314 Fair Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78223

Schertz Police Department - 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz, Texas 78154

Seguin Police Department - 100 E Donegan, Seguin, Texas 78155

Shavano Park Police Department – 900 Saddletree Court, Shavano Park, Texas 78231

Terrell Hills Police Department – 5100 North New Braunfels, San Antonio, Texas 78209

Texas A&M - One University Way, San Antonio, Texas 78224

Wimberley ISD – 951 FM 2325, Wimberley, Texas 78934

Windcrest Police Department – 8601 Midcrown, Windcrest, Texas 78239

Wheatly Middle School - 415 Gabriel Street, San Antonio, Texas 78202

Collection sites across the nation can be found by going to www.dea.gov or call 800-882-9539. This site is continuously updated with new take-back locations.