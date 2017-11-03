Devastated By Hurricane Harvey, This Texas Town Looks To The Healing Power Of High School Football

The Refugio High School Bobcats are a powerhouse in Texas high school football. The program has just 13 losses in 11 years. They regularly shutout opponents, running up the score to double-digit differentials.



KUT's Jimmy Maas reports

In the town of Refugio, you can count on the Bobcats winning.



But 10 weeks ago, Hurricane Harvey churned through Texas, bringing record flooding to parts of the state. Refugio was hit particularly hard. The coastal town is just 25 miles inland from Rockport, where the hurricane made landfall in Texas.



The town was battered by 140-mile-per-hour winds, driving rain and even tornados – and that was only the beginning.



