DEVELOPING: At Least 20 Dead In Mass Shooting At Sutherland Springs Church

Updated at 5:30 p.m. with statements from Henry Cuellar and Tom Perez

Multiple reports say at least 20 people are dead after a mass shooting at in rural community church in central Texas.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in Sutherland Springs about 45 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The shooting at the First Baptist church began around 11 a.m., said Pastor Paul Bueford of the nearby River Oaks Church. He said emergency responders began receiving calls while attending Sunday services.

“Those first responders immediately left our church our to come down to help," he said. "Our church went into what we do we started praying for everyone that was involved in it."

Wilson county Sheriff Joe Tackett confirmed a man entered the First Baptist church and began open firing on Sunday. He did not know how many were injured but the sheriff told the Wilson County News there are multiple casualties and injuries. The newspaper reports the shooter has been killed. Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville confirms at least 10 injured have been transferred to the hospital.

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, issued a statement after the shooting.

“While many of the details are yet to be determined, clearly what happened today in Sutherland Springs is a horrific tragedy. I have spoken personally with Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt, Jr. and Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez, Jr. and offered the full resources of my office to assist in any way possible both now and as we move forward.

"... My job now is to make sure that he and the people of Sutherland Springs have access to every resource available to them, and I will make sure that they have everything they need. Sutherland Springs has a special place in my heart. It is one of those unique communities where everyone knows everyone else and supports each other."

Democratic National Comittee Chair Tom Perez said in a statement: “I'm heartbroken by the horrific shooting in Texas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Sutherland Springs and all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy.

“No American should ever be afraid to worship. No family should ever face the unbearable pain that too many American families are feeling today. In the last 35 days, we've witnessed two of the worst mass shootings in American history. We cannot allow those who wish us harm to so easily turn their hatred into violence. And we must be united in working to ensure that these tragedies become a relic of the past rather than routine.”

This is the eighth anniversary of the Fort Hood shooting. The shooting on Nov. 5, 2009 resulted in 13 deaths and 30 injured.

This story will be updated