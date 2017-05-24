Related Program: 
District 6 City Council Runoff Forum: Greg Brockhouse and Melissa Cabello Havrda

By Jan Ross Piedad 12 minutes ago
  • Melissa Cabello Havrda/Greg Brockhouse

Texas Public Radio's "The Source" hosts a series of forums with city council candidates in preparation for the June 10 runoff election. Early voting begins May 30. 

District 6 Councilman Rey Lopez will max out his term limits on the San Antonio City Council this year. 

Out of the six registered candidates in the May elections, two won a place in the runoff. Greg Brockhouse garnered 36 percent of the votes, while Melissa Cabello Havdra, who earned 20 percent, edged out opponent Ricardo Trevino by only 28 votes.

Brockhouse and Cabello Havdra each have previous political experience and have called District 6 home since youth. Public safety and neighborhood improvements like streets and sidewalks are priorities for both candidates.

Supporting the police and fire forces in San Antonio is a key issue for Brockhouse, a business and political consultant. Cabello Havdra, a lawyer specializing in disability rights, plans to give working families a voice, according to her website.

With concerns about transportation and a growing population, how can District 6 move forward? What will new representation on the Westside contribute to San Antonio City Council? 

Tweet to @tprsource, send an email to thesource@tpr.org, or call (210) 614-8980 from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25. 

If you live in the following zip codes, you may reside in District 8: 78023, 78227, 78237, 78238, 78245, 78250, 78251, 78253, 78254. Input an address to find your city council district here.

Schedule of upcoming candidate forums:

  • Tuesday, May 30 – District 1
  • Thursday, June 1 – District 9
Elections 2017
District 6

