Doc Watkins Brings The Big B3 Sound

Throughout April, Texas Public Radio has been celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month with a special five-week series, “Live At Jazz, TX,” featuring owner and bandleader Doc Watkins. In this episode, Doc moves off the piano bench and behind the console of the big B3 for that soulful Hammond organ sound, and songs like “A Night In Tunisia,” “Back at the Chicken Shack,” and the 1970s classic “Ain’t No Sunshine,” by Bill Withers.

“I think Bill Withers was one of the great songwriters,” Watkins says, noting his deceptively simple songs that are full of heart and soul.

Nathan Cone also shares a story about his first introduction to jazz, which was through the Hammond organ sound of Jimmy Smith, and Watkins updates us on the progress of Jazz, TX, the club. “We’re packed most nights, and on the weekends there’s a line out the door. The exciting thing is that all the construction that’s been going on at the Pearl is about to wrap up, and so I think the area is really going to explode.”

Give a listen to the full episode below, or listen live on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m., and be sure to give us some feedback on the shows! Write to letters@tpr.org and let us know what you think.