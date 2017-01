Donald J. Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Throughout the day, NPR will continue its coverage of the inauguration. Listen to Texas Public Radio using our audio player at the top of the page as NPR's Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish bring you voices from the national mall and across the nation.

President Donald Trump's first speech:

Loading...

Live Blog of Inauguration Day coverage:

Loading...