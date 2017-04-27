Early Voting Numbers Remain Strong; Polls Closed On Friday

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says early voting continues to be strong, but polls will be closed tomorrow (Friday) because of Fiesta. Early voting for the May 6 local elections will resume Saturday and continue through Tuesday.

She reminds voters there are a number of identification forms they can present when they vote.

"Most people just bring their driver’s license. A card that’s been issued by DPS—if people don’t drive they can still get an individual ID card, a passport, a military ID, birth certificate. If they possess one the seven they are required to show one of the seven," Callanen says.

She says if you don’t possess one of the seven, you can bring a voter registration card instead. Other forms of acceptable ID include a license to carry a handgun and a citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph.